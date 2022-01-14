RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Popular presenter Njogu wa Njoroge enters politics

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Njogu wa Njoroge is one the highest paid and most popular vernacular radio personalities.

Njogu wa Njoroge
Njogu wa Njoroge

Popular vernacular Radio Presenter Njogu wa Njoroge has thrown his hat in the political ring in the upcoming General Election.

Recommended articles

Njoroge, who is one of the highest-paid presenters in Kameme FM will be vying for the Nakuru Senate seat.

According to a poster shared by Gatundu South Moses Kuria, Njogu will be vying on a Chama Cha Kazi party ticket.

Njogu wa Njoroge
Njogu wa Njoroge Pulse Live Kenya

Reports that the influential presenter would join politics started in 2021 when he started consultations with close associates.

The news was however not confirmed until the poster was shared by Kuria who is the CCK Party Leader.

Njogu’s enjoys a wide audience among Kikuyu speakers and was able to fill Kasarani Stadium when he marked 15 years in the media.

Entertainers are top on the list of public figures who will be going for elective seats in 2022, many eyeing parliamentary seats.

Njogu wa Njoroge
Njogu wa Njoroge ece-auto-gen

Alex Mwakideu

Radio Presenter Alex Mwakideu is expected to vie for the Wundayi parliamentary seat come 2022.

The media personality has been low key as far as campaigns go but he had expressly stated his intention to vie.

DNG

In July 2021, media personality Davidson Ngibuini, popularly known as DNG declared his intention to vie for the Woodley, Kenyatta Golf Course ward in the upcoming elections.

DNG said that he is optimistic that he will win the MCA seat and be able to represent the people of Woodley in the Nairobi County Assembly.

Jalang'o Mwenyewe

Perhaps one of the most interesting new entrants to watch, in Kenya's political sphere, will be radio presenter Jalang'o.

Jalang'o Mwenyewe

Perhaps one of the most interesting new entrants to watch, in Kenya's political sphere, will be radio presenter Jalang'o.

MC Jessy

In November 2021, comedian Jasper Muthomi, popularly known as Mc Jessy announced that he will be vying for a parliamentary seat in the 2022 elections.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Popular presenter Njogu wa Njoroge enters politics

Popular presenter Njogu wa Njoroge enters politics

10 million people vaccinated as 1,035 test positive for Covid-19

10 million people vaccinated as 1,035 test positive for Covid-19

Hungarian President set to arrive in Kenya on Sunday

Hungarian President set to arrive in Kenya on Sunday

Details of Sh29M Ferrari 458 Spider spotted in Nairobi [Photos and Videos]

Details of Sh29M Ferrari 458 Spider spotted in Nairobi [Photos and Videos]

Natembeya explains what deployment to President's office means

Natembeya explains what deployment to President's office means

What transpired during Uhuru's luncheon with MPs at State House [Videos]

What transpired during Uhuru's luncheon with MPs at State House [Videos]

Kenyans can now travel to 72 countries without a visa

Kenyans can now travel to 72 countries without a visa

Irony as Ruto condemns handouts, and dishes out Sh3 million cash

Irony as Ruto condemns handouts, and dishes out Sh3 million cash

Street protest held over CS Magoha's comments on LGBTQ+ students

Street protest held over CS Magoha's comments on LGBTQ+ students

Trending

Kenyans rate Kabogo's Karate skills [Video]

Kenyans rate William Kabogo's Karate skills

Inside Kenya's most expensive hotel owned by UK politician [Photos]

Inside Kenya's most expensive hotel owned Lord Michael Spencer [Photos]

US TV anchor mistaken for Kenya Power boss

Ben Terry of KPLC TV

Update: Kenya Power gives status of restoration of electricity supply

Kenya Power CEO & MD Jared Othieno announces launch of Live Line Programme to curb power outages during maintenance