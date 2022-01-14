Popular presenter Njogu wa Njoroge enters politics

Njoroge, who is one of the highest-paid presenters in Kameme FM will be vying for the Nakuru Senate seat.

According to a poster shared by Gatundu South Moses Kuria, Njogu will be vying on a Chama Cha Kazi party ticket.

Reports that the influential presenter would join politics started in 2021 when he started consultations with close associates.

The news was however not confirmed until the poster was shared by Kuria who is the CCK Party Leader.

Njogu’s enjoys a wide audience among Kikuyu speakers and was able to fill Kasarani Stadium when he marked 15 years in the media.

Entertainers are top on the list of public figures who will be going for elective seats in 2022, many eyeing parliamentary seats.

Alex Mwakideu

Radio Presenter Alex Mwakideu is expected to vie for the Wundayi parliamentary seat come 2022.

The media personality has been low key as far as campaigns go but he had expressly stated his intention to vie.

DNG

In July 2021, media personality Davidson Ngibuini, popularly known as DNG declared his intention to vie for the Woodley, Kenyatta Golf Course ward in the upcoming elections.

DNG said that he is optimistic that he will win the MCA seat and be able to represent the people of Woodley in the Nairobi County Assembly.

Jalang'o Mwenyewe

Perhaps one of the most interesting new entrants to watch, in Kenya's political sphere, will be radio presenter Jalang'o.

MC Jessy