Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome told off Kenyans for questioning the poor state of a school in her constituency.

Photographs shared online showed the school which had unhygienic washrooms that pupils used.

After Kenyans called her out on Twitter, Ms Wahome retorted at them.

"That is the shame of school infrastructure in Kenya.Not just Kandara. Jinga wewe," the MP stated.

"I challenge those who have commented to tell me where in my contract as an MP i was given the job of fixing school infrastructure then you will make sense, Wajinga Nyinyi, Haters," she continued.

Kenyans fight back