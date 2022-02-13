Oscar Sudi makes unprintable accusations about blogger Pauline Njoroge

Sudi took to his social media to castigate Njoroge, a Jubilee campaigner, following a February 11 meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and a group of youth.

Njoroge, in response, said no form of intimidation will push her out of the political arena adding that she’s a Kenyan and has the right of expression and association.

“We will continue holding our meetings and rallies as usual. We have a right to associate and express ourselves. Let them know that will not bow to any form of intimidation,” Njoroge who was speaking to The Standard said.

The State House meeting which had over 3,000 attendants was also attended by Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici, Jubilee party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

Mr Sudi insinuated that Ms Njoroge has offered sexual favours in exchange for money.

Sudi claimed Njoroge had mobilized the youth to go collect 'Covid-19 funds', alluding to a corruption scandal that saw billions lost over Kenya's pandemic response.

“Pauline Njoroge, I have seen you taking the youth to State House, which is not wrong because they are going to collect Covid-19 funds,” Sudi alleged at the beginning of the video.

Njoroge added that name-calling had not deterred her cause, insisting that women in politics should be respected.

“Let everyone learn to respect women in politics because they are rightfully in this space. We earned our positions rightfully. You can call us all the names you want but that will not stop us from engaging in politics,” she stated.