RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Oscar Sudi makes unprintable accusations about blogger Pauline Njoroge

Authors:

Amos Robi

MP Sudi said Pauline Njoroge had mobilized youth to go collect corruption funds

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi in attack on Jubilee campaigner Pauline Njoroge
Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi in attack on Jubilee campaigner Pauline Njoroge

Digital media strategist Pauline Njoroge has hit back at Kapseret Member of Parliament (MP) Oscar Sudi who made unprintable remarks about her online.

Recommended articles

Sudi took to his social media to castigate Njoroge, a Jubilee campaigner, following a February 11 meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and a group of youth.

Njoroge, in response, said no form of intimidation will push her out of the political arena adding that she’s a Kenyan and has the right of expression and association.

“We will continue holding our meetings and rallies as usual. We have a right to associate and express ourselves. Let them know that will not bow to any form of intimidation,” Njoroge who was speaking to The Standard said.

The State House meeting which had over 3,000 attendants was also attended by Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici, Jubilee party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

Mr Sudi insinuated that Ms Njoroge has offered sexual favours in exchange for money.

Sudi claimed Njoroge had mobilized the youth to go collect 'Covid-19 funds', alluding to a corruption scandal that saw billions lost over Kenya's pandemic response.

“Pauline Njoroge, I have seen you taking the youth to State House, which is not wrong because they are going to collect Covid-19 funds,” Sudi alleged at the beginning of the video.

Njoroge added that name-calling had not deterred her cause, insisting that women in politics should be respected.

“Let everyone learn to respect women in politics because they are rightfully in this space. We earned our positions rightfully. You can call us all the names you want but that will not stop us from engaging in politics,” she stated.

The campaigner added: “Looks like the State House youth meeting caused serious jitters in some quarters. Na bado! We just got started and insults don’t move us. When they go low we go high."

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Oscar Sudi makes unprintable accusations about blogger Pauline Njoroge

Oscar Sudi makes unprintable accusations about blogger Pauline Njoroge

DCI ordered to investigate how inmates sneak phones into prisons

DCI ordered to investigate how inmates sneak phones into prisons

Raila discusses 'the years ahead' with Indian Prime Minister

Raila discusses 'the years ahead' with Indian Prime Minister

Gas explosion along Mai Mahiu Road, several cars on fire [Video]

Gas explosion along Mai Mahiu Road, several cars on fire [Video]

Sabina Chege explains election rigging remark, to appear before IEBC

Sabina Chege explains election rigging remark, to appear before IEBC

NPS is not recruiting - Kenyans warned of hiring scam

NPS is not recruiting - Kenyans warned of hiring scam

ODM will lose a lot of followers - Jimi Wanjigi warns

ODM will lose a lot of followers - Jimi Wanjigi warns

CSs, CASs and PSs who have resigned from Uhuru’s government [Full List]

CSs, CASs and PSs who have resigned from Uhuru’s government [Full List]

If elected, weekends will start on Friday, says Wajackoyah

If elected, weekends will start on Friday, says Wajackoyah

Trending

KRA reacts after revellers splash Sh571,000 on drinks in one night

Black Stars Lounge and Club

Sharpshooter kills Katombi Gang leader escaping on speeding motorbike

File image of Kenyan police officers in action

Wealthy Belgian linked to Sh452 million case deported from Kenya

Belgian Tiktok star, Frank De Tank inside a Lamborghini

CS makes last-minute U-turn on resigning from Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta chairing a past Cabinet meeting