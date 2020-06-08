Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has sensationally accused a Jubilee MP of hiring the outlawed criminal group Mungiki for purposes of causing violence in the Rift Valley.

Sudi claimed members of the Mungiki sect had been hired with the intention of being deployed in Uasin Gishu and other parts of the Rift Valley that are supportive of Deputy President William Ruto.

"The same person who was distributing poisoned food has now recruited Mungiki and is planning to deploy the group to Uasin Gishu and other parts of the Rift Valley so that it can be said that Kikuyus and Kalenjins are fighting."

"I'm saying this because I want to warn my people to stay alert because God has enabled to learn of this bad plan in advance. Recently I raised the alarm that they were planning to kill the DP and that is why they did not carry out their plan. I want our people to make sure we will not be divided by politics because Rift Valley is the home of all communities," Sudi stated.

The MP said he had not reported the matter to the police, claiming the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was biased against the Deputy President.

The Rift Valley region has a history of political clashes during election years with thousands of lives having been lost in the 1992, 1997, and 2007 general elections.

The region has, however, witnessed relative peace since the 2007/8 clashes which resulted in Ruto facing charges of crimes against humanity and mass murder at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague, Netherlands.