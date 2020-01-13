Police had a busy Monday morning as residents and students mounted protests in Nairobi and Nakuru counties respectively.

In Nairobi, residents of Kasarani constituency barricaded the Mwiki-Kasarani road with lit tyres and boulders paralyzing transport operations in the populous estate.

Residents headed to the CBD were forced to walk long distances to catch a bus ride into the city.

In Nakuru County, Egerton University students engaged police in running battles as they protested Sh16,862 damage fee imposed on seven of their student leaders.

The fine was imposed on the seven by the University's Senate after they were accused of inciting students to strike on Decemeber 4, 2019.

The seven student leaders have further been barred from sitting for the end of semester exams scheduled to start within the month, in addition to being suspended indefinitely.

"The registrar's office is a very important organ at the university. Its orders must be respected.

"The student leaders will be kept away from our campuses until such a time when the senate will lift the ban," stated the University's vice-chancellor, Prof. Rose Mwonya.

Mombasa County also witnessed a renewed wave of anti-SGR protests at the Uhuru Gardens.