Residents in Kawangware, Dagoretti North Constituency held demonstrations on Monday protesting the poor state of the roads.

Locals called out their Member of Parliament Simba Arati, for not pushing for the roads to be rehabilitated.

During the protests, residents barricaded roads and burnt tires expressing their anger with the leadership.

Photographs and videos shared on social media showed angry residents calling for better development in the area which they said was costing them business.

Some pointed out the hygiene problem they are facing with dirty stagnant water in the middle of the roads.

Motorists also raised concern with the poor state of the road which they said was damaging their vehicles.

In 2019, the Nairobi County government gave the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) Ksh1.5 billion to embark on a roads upgrade in the capital.

