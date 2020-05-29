A ten-member committee set up by Education CS George Magoha to develop a return-to-school formula has developed proposals set to be tabled today.

The team has proposed the re-opening of schools in September 2020 with priority given to the 2020 KCSE and KCPE candidates.

The team has further recommended that for the national exams normally held between October and November annually to be postponed to February 2021.

File image of KCSE candidates in an exam room

According to the committee, having the exams in February will ensure that teachers have ample time to cover the syllabus adequately.

By September, schools will have lost 24 weeks of the school calendar since President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the institutions to close after discovery of Kenya's first Coronavirus case.

The committee is yet to provide details on Form 1 intake following the proposed February 2021 examinations.

Partial re-opening of schools

The committee collected views from members of the public and other education stakeholders between when it was Gazetted o May 12 to May 22.

Majority of the participants preferred partial re-opening with Form 3 and Form 4 students being the first to return.

The proponents of this approach proposed that after one month of the two classes being back in schools then a decision will be made on the other classes resuming.