KDF recruitment moved from Nyayo to City Stadium

In a press release on Saturday, KDF revealed the exercise will aim to recruit the following officers:

General service officers Specialist officers General duty recruits Tradesmen/women Defence forces constables

Recruitments in the city are expected to take place at Jamhuri Grounds in Lang'ata as well as Kasarani's Moi International Sports Centers.

The recruitment process, which will take place countrywide was first announced towards the end of last month.

“The public is notified that the recruitment exercise is scheduled to take place in the month of November 2021 and will take place across the country on designated dates,” the advert read.

All applicants are expected to be Kenyan citizens and be in possession of a valid Kenyan National Identity Card (ID).

Additionally, four (4) copies of the National Identity Card and Personal Identification Number PIN) Certificate will be required.

The Defence Ministry also informed the public that the KDF recruiting team will consist of the Kenya Army, the Kenya Air Force, and the Kenya Navy who will be visiting the recruitment centers for the recruitment exercise.

Pulse Live Kenya

Minimum Academic Qualifications

General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets

Must hold a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in KCSE with C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics, and one Science subject.

The training period for this category will cover three years leading to a BSc degree in Military Science and Security Studies upon completion.

General Service Officer (GSO) Cadet - Graduate Degree Holders

Must hold the minimum requirement to qualify as a GSO Cadet.

Be a degree holder from a recognized University/Institution in Agribusiness. Must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Information Management and Archiving or Records Management and Archiving or Library and Information Science, Education.

Must hold a Bachelor’s degree in: Education, Engineering, Environmental Science, Finance/Business Management, Hospitality/Catering/Food Production, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Mass Communication, Music and any relevant course.

The training period for this category will be twelve months.

Specialist Officers

Must hold the minimum requirement to qualify as GSO Cadet, except for Chaplains/Imams who must hold a minimum mean grade of C+ (Plus) in KCSE.

Must be a degree holder from a recognized University/Institution and be registered with a regulatory/statutory body where applicable in any of the relevant disciplines.

The training period for Specialist Officers will be six months.

Servicemen/women (General Duty) Recruits

Must hold a minimum mean grade of D (plain) in KCSE

Tradesmen/women

Prospective candidates willing to apply must satisfy the conditions and requirements given below:

Diploma holders.

A minimum mean grade of C (Plain) in KCSE, a relevant Diploma or above from a recognized institution, and be registered with the relevant statutory bodies, where applicable.

Certificate holders.

A minimum mean grade of D+ (Plus) in KCSE and either a relevant Certificate with Government Trade Test Grade II or Craft II from a recognized institution.

National Youth Service (NYS) trained Technicians or Artisans who meet the above requirements are encouraged to apply.

Constables

Be a retired Kenya Defence Forces Service Member or a retired National Youth Serviceman/woman.

Be between the ages of 30 and 55 years old for retired KDF and between 35 and 45 years old for retired NYS.

Possess a Discharge Certificate with a minimum rating of “Very Good” in conduct.