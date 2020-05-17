The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers working under AMISOM managed to successfully counter an Alshabaab attack in Somalia on Saturday night.

The attack which involved about 20 terrorists targeted the Somali Security Forces in Bilis Qooqani through three directions.

Ministry of Defence

Al-Shabaab fighters. (middleeastmonitor)

According to a stamen issued by the Ministry of Defence, the KDF killed five terrorists after a gunfight.

“A KDF unit also stationed in the area responded by dispatching a special platoon of soldiers to support the Somali Security Forces. After the gunfight, KDF had killed five terrorists. They also recovered five AK 47 rifles and several rounds of ammunition” the statement read.

Further, the ministry of Defence added that the KDF will continue supporting the Somali Security Forces in restoring peace and reducing the threats posed by the Al-Shabaab.

Al-shabaab and coronavirus

Recently, Mandera governor expressed concerns over the tampering of covid-19 samples by the Al-Shabaab. As a result, he said that the testing would be done in Nairobi instead of Wajir and warned residents sneaking into Somali to gather in worship places.

Mandera county has since been put in lockdown due to increased cases of Coronavirus.