The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has urged Kenyans to ignore a press statement doing rounds on social media on the Gikambura-Kikuyu relief food incident terming it as fake.

“The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) wishes to inform the public that the Press Statement on the Gikambura Kikuyu relief food incident is fake” reads a statement from KEBS.

The KEBS clarification comes a time a statement purportedly from the Body surfaced online alleging that the poisons Gikambura-Kikuyu relief food was found to contain aflatoxin and samples of Dicamba a chemical that adversely affects fertility in females.

At least 20 people were taken ill after consuming suspected poisoned foodstuff donated by unknown people in Gikambura, Kikuyu Constituency, on Sunday. Medical teams collected samples from the said food for analysis to establish its contents.

Some of the beneficiaries rushed to return the care packages through the area chief.

KEBS terms the statement Fake

Poisonous Relief Food

On Monday, the government, through Kiambu County Commissioner Wilson Wanyanga insisted that the care packages were part of food donations delivered by Deputy President William Ruto in collaboration with area MP Kimani Ichungwa.

Wanyanga dismissed Ichungwa and Ruto's claims that the food was distributed by political detractors, saying information from the security agencies and the local chief showed that the MP was the only person known to have been distributing food in the area.

However, the Office of the Deputy President issued a statement saying it had nothing to do with the poisoned batch which it claimed to have come from a rogue distributor out to achieve a political agenda.

"The William Ruto Foundation would like to categorically and unequivocally distance itself from the distribution of relief food that has affected residents of Kikuyu Constituency.The donations in question are NOT from the William Ruto Foundation." reads part of the statement.