Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has called on Kenyans to keep safe as he pointed that there is depressing news all over about the novel coronavirus situation.

His words come even as Kenyans are eagerly waiting to hear what President Uhuru Kenyatta will say in his address about the coronavirus situation. Most people expect that he re-opens the economy and lifts the cessation of movement imposed in a number of counties across the country.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Kuria said that with rising reports of overwhelmed healthcare system in the country, it’s only a matter of days before doctors are forced to choose who treat and who to let go of.

He pointed out that with the rising cases, re-opening the economy might not be possible for now and that even restaurants might be closed down again, in efforts to contain the situation.

“Depressing news all over about the Corona Virus situation. Over-ran ICU facilities. Overwhelmed healthcare system. I fear doctors will have to choose whom to assist and whom to let go. Its a matter of days. Keep safe people. Looking at what is happening in the US and Brazil, reopening the country appears to be off the cards for now. Even restaurants might be closed down again. Keep safe. Its your life not the government’s,” wrote Moses Kuria.

Uhuru address

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to address the nation on Monday as the earlier on imposed 30 cessation of movement in some counties comes to an end.

During the address, the Head of State is expected to give further directions on measures being taken by the government to see that Covid-19 is contained.

Read Also: Uhuru and Raila are hoping the rest of us will oppose BBI – Moses Kuria