KEMSA CEO Charles Juma and procurement boss Eliud Mureithi have been suspended.

The duo faces allegations of misuse of funds and procurement irregularities during COVID-19 crisis.

Their suspension was announced on Friday by Board chairperson Kembi Gitura who said the EACC is investigating the matter.

EACC is probing a controversial Ksh7.7 billion tender for the emergency procurement of COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) that was to be delivered by July 22, 2020.

KEMSA CEO Charles Juma

Flawed tender process

Reports emerged that officials dished out tenders to mysterious entities under the cover of the Covid-19 pandemic, putting the lives of ordinary Kenyans at risk.

Companies with less than six months in operation received tenders without credible financial records being presented.

The direct sourcing coupled with other procurement irregularities saw KEMSA procure COVID-19 equipment at double the price.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe publicly admitted that theft of donor money meant for drugs reached record-breaking proportions at the Ministry of Health.