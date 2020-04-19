A postmortem report on the body of renowned journalist and author Ken Walibora has cast doubts on the circumstances that led to his death on Friday April 10th.

The journalist's body was found on Tuesday April 14th at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) mortuary after which witnesses reported that he had been hit by a bus along Landhies Road in downtown Nairobi.

However, Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor on Saturday said the autopsy report had found that the injuries suffered by Walibora were inconsistent with those of a person hit by a vehicle.

Oduor said the journalit's body appeared to have had sharp stab wounds suggested he may have been struggling with a person who was trying to harm him.

"There was a cut between the thumb and the index finger. It was about 7cm long, and it was also about the same measurement in depth. It looked like something sharp. It looked like something sharp, it was like someone probably was trying to stab him but he was trying to defend himself so it got into the hand."

"There were bruises on the head on the left side. There was a fracture of the left upper arm and when we opened the body, there was bleeding in the brain. In fact, all those injuries I've talked about were on the right side not the left side," he further explained.

The government pathologist said the death had been ruled as mysterious and would be probed by the police.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) homicide unit has started working on the investigation and is expected to review CCTV footage near the spot where Walibora was allegedly hit by a bus.

The late was a celebrated author and had authored several novels including the highly acclaimed Siku Njema.