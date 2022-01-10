Section of Lang'ata Road closed for 5 days

In a statement released on January 10, KeNHA explained that the disruption will affect traffic at the T-Mall Roundabout section on Lang’ata Road.

The road will be closed from Monday of January 10, 2022, to Saturday of January 15, 2022.

Pulse Live Kenya

The works will be scheduled to take place at night from 9.00 pm to 5.00 am throughout the construction period.

The Lang’ata - T-Mall bound traffic will be diverted at the junction with Wilson Airport into the Langata bound lane adjacent to the median.

KeNHA advises motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site.

Motorists are further urged to exercise caution and road courtesy while driving at the road for better management of traffic.

Once completed, the flyover will allow vehicles headed to Ongata Rongai and Magadi to pass over an elevated road to the Shell Petrol Station next to the Wilson Airport.

Vehicles headed to Mbagathi Road (Raila Odinga Road), South C, Wilson Airport will use the underpass in a move that will terminate traffic jams at the busy Langata Road.