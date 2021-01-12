A Kenya Air Force aircraft on Tuesday crashed moments after lift off from the Moi Air Base in Nairobi.

According to a brief from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the aircraft model was Harbin Y-12 with an unknown number of passengers on board.

"Today 12 January 2021, mid-morning, a Kenya Air Force aircraft, model Harbin Y-12, crashed in Voi, Taita Taveta County. The aircraft was from Moi Air Base, Eastleigh, Nairobi. Recovery efforts are underway," the brief from KDF read.

The Harbin Y-12 model is normally used by Kenya Air Force paratroopers during ceremonious displays.

KDF Soldiers killed

In an unrelated incident, seven KDF soldiers were reported dead following a bomb attack in Southern Somalia.

According to media stations in Mogadishu, the Tuesday incident was the second attack on KDF operatives within 24 hours.

Authorities are yet to confirm whether Al Shabaab was behind the attack.