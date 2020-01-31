Kenya Airways (KQ) has suspended flights to Guangzhou, China after an uproar by Kenyans.

In a statement on Friday morning, KQ said that flights to Guangzhou will be suspended until 31 January until futher notice.

"... we have temporarily suspended flights to and from Guangzhou starting Friday 31st, January 2020, until further notice," part of the statement read.

KQ suspends flights to Guangzhuo

Kenya Airways said their services to Bangkok, Thailand will remain operational, at a time where the government is mulling over suspending all flights to China.

Uproar from Kenyans

The announcement by KQ comes after an online uproar from Kenyans, who accused the airline of prioritizing profits over the dangers it was exposing the country to.

This is after a student with flu-like symptoms aboard its flight was quarantined at Kenyatta National Hospital because he had coronavirus-like symptoms.

Kenya Airways had stated on Wednesday evening that in liaison with the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs, it would continue to monitor the developments in China regarding the epidemic in Wuhan Province.

The airline had said passengers from Wuhan and surrounding districts would only be accepted on its flights after clearance by the Guangzhou Airport health authorities.