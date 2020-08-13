Kenya has recorded 650 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed cases in the country to 28,754.

On Thursday CAS Mercy Mwangangi said 490 patients have recovered from the virus, 308 are from the home based care system while 182 are from various health care facilities.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 15,100.

"We have recorded 650 COVID-19 cases today out of a sample size of 6,768. Cumulative number stands at 28,754 cases. 633 are Kenyans, 17 foreigners. 391 are male, 259 are female. The youngest is a 1yr old, oldest is 97 yr old," the CAS stated.

"On a sad note, we have lost 4 patients which brings the total number of fatalities in the country to 460," she added.