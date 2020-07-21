Health CAS Rashid Aman has confirmed 398 new coronavirus cases in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday CAS Aman said the new cases were confirmed after testing of some 3,637 samples bring the total number to 14,168.

12 more patients have died in the last 24 hours bringing fatalities to 350.

The number of discharges has increased to 6,258 after 642 more patients recovered from the disease.

CAS Aman stated that 587 of the recoveries were in home-based care programme and 55 were in hospitals.

