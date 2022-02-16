RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Embassy in DRC moves to fix DP Ruto's foulup

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Kenyan Ambassador in Kinshasa, George Masafu, outlined measures taken by the consulate.

President Uhuru Kenyatta inspecting a guard of honour mounted by a detachment of the Congolese military alongside President Felix Tshisekedi during his April 2021 state visit
The Kenyan Embassy in the Democratic Republic of Congo has issued a statement following a remark made by Deputy President William Ruto, which a prominent Congolese dignitary treated as an affront.

Confirming that DP Ruto’s sentiments had resulted in a diplomatic tiff, Kenya's Ambassador in Kinshasa George Masafu, outlined measures taken by the consulate.

The Embassy has informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nairobi on the negative reactions that the comments have triggered among the business community and general populace in the DRC,” the statement read in part.

Amb. Masafu further renounced the controversial remarks on behalf of Kenya and assured that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would resolve the matter.

Kenya's Ambassador to DRC, George Masafu
The ambassador explained that the history between Kenya and DRC is entrenched through government to government frameworks and people to people partnerships that have been built in the last years.

“The Embassy reassures the Government and people of the DRC that the Government of Kenya will continue encouraging the citizens of both our countries to continue engaging and building strong partnerships especially at this historic moment when the DRC prepares to join the East African Community,” he concluded.

Dr Ruto made the remarks on Monday February 14, during a campaign meeting in Nyeri County where he attempted to illustrate to his supporters that Kenya’s agricultural produce has a ready market abroad.

There is a market in DRC which has a population of 90 million people and no single cow,” the DP alleged.

Earlier, Congolese Senator, Amb. Francine Muyumba had criticised the deputy president, threatening parliamentary action against Kenya.

Congolese Ambassador Francine Muyumba
Vice President William Ruto, this is really unacceptable, with all due respect there is a need to withdraw this statement. If DRC did not have a single cow how could Kenya sign economic deals with DRC, Equity BCDC is currently making money in Congo, this is an insult,” she defended her country.

The diplomat also threatened that Kenya's silence and perceived indifference to DP Ruto’s remarks would muddy the relationship between the two countries.

Kenya needs the region and the region needs Kenya, together we are strong. Kenya as a country needs to stand against this statement officially, in order to protect the friendship we enjoy between our countries. As we wait for our government to act, we are ready to take parliamentary actions,” the Senator added.

