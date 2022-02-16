Embassy in DRC moves to fix DP Ruto's foulup

Confirming that DP Ruto’s sentiments had resulted in a diplomatic tiff, Kenya's Ambassador in Kinshasa George Masafu, outlined measures taken by the consulate.

“The Embassy has informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nairobi on the negative reactions that the comments have triggered among the business community and general populace in the DRC,” the statement read in part.

Amb. Masafu further renounced the controversial remarks on behalf of Kenya and assured that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would resolve the matter.

Pulse Live Kenya

The ambassador explained that the history between Kenya and DRC is entrenched through government to government frameworks and people to people partnerships that have been built in the last years.

“The Embassy reassures the Government and people of the DRC that the Government of Kenya will continue encouraging the citizens of both our countries to continue engaging and building strong partnerships especially at this historic moment when the DRC prepares to join the East African Community,” he concluded.

Dr Ruto made the remarks on Monday February 14, during a campaign meeting in Nyeri County where he attempted to illustrate to his supporters that Kenya’s agricultural produce has a ready market abroad.

“There is a market in DRC which has a population of 90 million people and no single cow,” the DP alleged.

DP Ruto's remarks cause diplomatic storm

Earlier, Congolese Senator, Amb. Francine Muyumba had criticised the deputy president, threatening parliamentary action against Kenya.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Vice President William Ruto, this is really unacceptable, with all due respect there is a need to withdraw this statement. If DRC did not have a single cow how could Kenya sign economic deals with DRC, Equity BCDC is currently making money in Congo, this is an insult,” she defended her country.

The diplomat also threatened that Kenya's silence and perceived indifference to DP Ruto’s remarks would muddy the relationship between the two countries.