Chinese nationals extradited to Ethiopia, suspicion of murder

Cyprian Kimutai

The four are accused of killing a fellow Chinese national in Ethiopia before fleeing to Kenya

The four suspects as pictured by the federal police.
The four suspects as pictured by the federal police.

Four Chinese nationals have been extradited to neighbouring Ethiopia over suspicion of killing their compatriot in the capital city of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa.

According to the Ethiopian Federal Police, the four suspects; Huang Zhipeng, Liv Jie, Wang Ming and Chao Fu Xiuzaong are accused of killing Fu Hui at a Chinese restaurant on the 5th floor of Tolosa Legesee building located in Meskel Flower area.

Soon after, the four fled Ethiopia into Kenya in an attempt to avoid prosecution. A red alert notice was issued on the suspects as the International Criminal Police Organization, Interpol was identified.

It did not take long until the suspects were found hiding in Kenya as by July 1, they had already been captured by local authorities and handed over to the Ethiopian Federal police National Interpol team.

The matter comes only months after a protest was held in Nairobi over the abduction of businessman Samson Teklemichael.

The family of Tekklemichael and human rights activists on February 24 said they believe he was taken by Kenyan security agencies.

His wife Milen Mezgebo said only government agencies would abduct a person in broad daylight in front of an uniformed police officer.

Family of businessman Samson Teklemichael hold protests in Nairobi, three months after his abduction. Photo by @RoncliffeOdit (TWITTER)
Family of businessman Samson Teklemichael hold protests in Nairobi, three months after his abduction. Photo by @RoncliffeOdit (TWITTER) Pulse Live Kenya

Read: Family of businessman Samson Teklemichael hold protests in Nairobi, three months after his abduction

“If those were thugs, the traffic police officers would not have allowed them to take Samson. Secondly, if they were thugs, they would have asked for ransom by now, so this is the government,” Mezgebo said.

The businessman was last spotted on Friday, November 19, after he was picked up by unidentified men and accosted to an awaiting vehicle with videos of the incident being circulated online.

Teklemichael is a businessman in oil and gas business. He deals with oil and gas products in Nairobi and Addis Ababa, his friends said. He is of Tigray origin. It is not clear if this is the reason for his abduction.

Read: More than 100 British soldiers on standby in Kenya to evacuate Britons from Ethiopia

Cyprian Kimutai

