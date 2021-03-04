Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed that the country could have more than Sh6 billion worth of vaccines in storage.

The CS revealed the details during an official tour of the Central Vaccine Depot in Kitengela, Kajiado County with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

CS Kagwe outlined that other than the Covid-19 vaccines, the depot also holds childhood vaccines for tuberculosis, polio, rotavirus, pneumococcal, measles, rubella, HPV and the Pentavalent vaccine valued at Sh6 billion, annually.

President Kenyatta officially flagged off vials of the Covid-19 vaccine from the depot as the national vaccination drive is set to kick off on Friday.

"By the end of this week, indeed tomorrow [Friday], we shall have the first vaccinees receiving their jabs at Kenyatta National Hospital.

"We expect other facilities to quickly follow suit across the country, starting with county referral hospitals," CS Kagwe reported.