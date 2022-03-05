RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Three dead in Isiolo, cause of death Yellow Fever

Cyprian Kimutai

15 people are currently admitted in hospital

The Ministry of Health has declared an outbreak of Yellow Fever after three individuals died in Isiolo County with 15 others recuperating in hospital. One of the patients is an 11 year old boy.

In a statement dated March 3, Director-General for Health, Dr Patrick Amoth revealed the first case was detected on January 12, 2022, and has since been listed in Isiolo's Merti and Garbatulla sub-counties.

“To date 15 patients presenting with fever, jaundice, muscle pain and joint pain have been line-listed, the youngest being 11 whereas the oldest is 65. While the majority are young adults, males are most affected,” reads the statement in part.

As a result the health ministry is planning to conduct a vaccination in all the high risk counties. Although there is no known specific anti-viral for yellow fever, the disease is preventable through effective vaccine which Dr Amoth said is "safe and affordable."

Ministry of Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth during a recent Covid-19 briefing
“The National Government and partners are mobilizing resources to support response activities. High-risk counties are advised to mobilize resources to support response and prevention activities,” Dr Amoth added.

The statement concluded by sending an alert to all 47 counties in Kenya, more so the high risk counties being Wajir, Garissa, Marsabit, Meru, Samburu, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Turkana.

What exactly is Yellow Fever?

Yellow fever is a viral infection spread by a particular type of mosquito. The infection is most common in areas of Africa and South America, affecting travelers and residents of those areas.

In mild cases, yellow fever causes a fever, headache, nausea and vomiting. But yellow fever can become more serious, causing heart, liver and kidney problems along with bleeding.

Up to 50 percent of people with the more-severe form of yellow fever die of the disease. There's no specific treatment for yellow fever. But getting a yellow fever vaccine before traveling to an area in which the virus is known to exist can protect you from the disease.

Cyprian Kimutai

