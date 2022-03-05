Three dead in Isiolo, cause of death Yellow Fever

In a statement dated March 3, Director-General for Health, Dr Patrick Amoth revealed the first case was detected on January 12, 2022, and has since been listed in Isiolo's Merti and Garbatulla sub-counties.

“To date 15 patients presenting with fever, jaundice, muscle pain and joint pain have been line-listed, the youngest being 11 whereas the oldest is 65. While the majority are young adults, males are most affected,” reads the statement in part.

As a result the health ministry is planning to conduct a vaccination in all the high risk counties. Although there is no known specific anti-viral for yellow fever, the disease is preventable through effective vaccine which Dr Amoth said is "safe and affordable."

Ministry of Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth during a recent Covid-19 briefing Pulse Live Kenya

“The National Government and partners are mobilizing resources to support response activities. High-risk counties are advised to mobilize resources to support response and prevention activities,” Dr Amoth added.

The statement concluded by sending an alert to all 47 counties in Kenya, more so the high risk counties being Wajir, Garissa, Marsabit, Meru, Samburu, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Turkana.

What exactly is Yellow Fever?

Yellow fever is a viral infection spread by a particular type of mosquito. The infection is most common in areas of Africa and South America, affecting travelers and residents of those areas.

In mild cases, yellow fever causes a fever, headache, nausea and vomiting. But yellow fever can become more serious, causing heart, liver and kidney problems along with bleeding.