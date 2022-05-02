Kenya Kwanza unveils the Nairobi parliamentary seats line up

The list comprises of notable figures some who will be defending their seats while others will be looking to get first terms in office.

Retired soccer star McDonald Mariga will be taking another shot at Kibra seat after unsuccessfully contesting in the 2019 by-election. Former Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi is the coalition’s flagbearer for Westlands.

Dagoretti South member of parliament John Kiarie will be defending his seat as well his Embakasi Central counterpart Benjamin Gathiru Mwangi.

McDonald Mariga Pulse Live Kenya

Full list of Kenya Kwanza Nairobi aspirants:

· Nelson Havi Westalnds

· Chapia Bukachi Dagoretti North

· John Kiarie Dagoretti South

· Nixon Korir Langata

· McDonald Mariga Kibra

· Augustine Mwafrika Roysambu

· John Chege Kasarani

· Boaz Chelugut Ruaraka

· Billian Ojiwa Mathare

· Simon Mbugua Starehe

· Rabow Hassan Kamukunji

· Anthony Wiathaka Makadara

· George Theuri Embakasi West

· Benjamin Mwangi Embakasi Central

· Francis Muriithi Embakasi East

· David Gakuya Embakasi North

Johnson Sakaja and James Muchiri Pulse Live Kenya

The unveiling of the Nairobi parliamentary flagbearers completes the Nairobi County line up with Johnson Sakaja having the gubernatorial flag while former Starehe Legislator Margatret Wanjiru goes for the senate seat.

Millicent Omanga has been handed the ticket for the women representative seat.

Sakaja has also settled on ABSA bank Chief Operating Officer James Njoroge Muchiri as his running mate in the gubernatorial race.

The Nairobi Senator said he had been looking at a number of people but Muchiri fit the description he wanted noting that he wanted someone who will deal with trade, markets and digitization of services in the city.

“At least from around the 10 people I was looking at, he has the kind of attributes I would require for a good deputy because our focus is on the economy in Nairobi, so I wanted someone who can deal with trade, markets and digitization of services in the city and he completely fits the bill,” Sakaja said.