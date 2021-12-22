RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kenya lifts ban on Uganda poultry products

Cyprian Kimutai

In return Uganda will not ban Kenyan agricultural products

Kenya has agreed to lift her ban that denied the importation and sale of poultry products from neighbours Uganda.

In return, Uganda will delay its proposed retaliation ban on Kenya’s agricultural produce that was issued on December 14.

This has been announced by Agriculture Ministers of both countries following trade talks held in Nairobi, Kenya yesterday.

In a joint communique issued, both delegations agreed to immediately remove any administrative measures that have inhibited trade in poultry and poultry products.

Both delegations also undertook to immediately remove levies that had been maintained by both countries in contravention of the EAC Customs and in any case not later than 1st July 2022.

The Kenyan delegation was led by the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperatives Peter Munya while the Ugandan delegation was led by the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries; Frank Tumwebaze.

The decision on Tuesday means Kenya will now allow the sale of Ugandan eggs, chicks and chicken, which it had restricted in February this year ostensibly to protect Kenyan farmers and enable them to recover from Covid-19 disruptions.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

