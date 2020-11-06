The Kenya Meteorological Department on Friday released a forecast for the weekend projecting heavy downpour in most parts of the country.

According to the brief, the current light rains experienced mostly in the evenings are scheduled to intensify.

"It's likely to intensify to more than 30mm in 24 hours over western, southwestern, parts of central including Nairobi area, eastern, southeastern and coastal regions on 8th [Sunday] and 9th [Monday] November. The heavy rainfall is likely to reduce in intensity on Tuesday 10th November, 2020," the brief read in part.

The weatherman further warned that the highlighted areas were also likely to witness flooding.

"Flood waters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily especially downstream. Residents are advised to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes," the advisory read.