A weather advisory released on Thursday has indicated heavy rains in parts of the country that will get intense from Sunday June 7, 2020.

According to the Meteorological Department, some parts of the country will begin to experience moderate to heavy rainfall from Friday.

"Nairobi as well as the Coastal region are expected to receive moderate rainfall from Friday 5th June to Tuesday 9th of June 2020. The rains are expected to intensify from Sunday 7th to Tuesday 9th 2020 to over 20mm in 24 hours," the brief read in part.

File image of the entrance to the Kenya Meteorological Department headquarters

The weatherman also highlighted some areas of the country which may be hardest hit by the rains.

The areas were listed as: Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Vihiga Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Nyamira, Kisii, Bomet, West Pokot, Samburu, Turkana, Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Murang'a, Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa and Lamu.

"Residents living along major river basins in the affected areas are advised to be on th lookout as the levels of the rivers and dams are expected to rise," the Met. department warned.