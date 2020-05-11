The Ministry of Health on Monday announced a new platform where Kenyans can make inquiries concerning the novel Coronavirus disease.

Health CAS Rashid Aman explained that the line is an automated chat bot dedicated to handling questions on Covid-19 in real time.

"In order to enhance our communication, the government has launched a WhatsApp bot facility which will contain information on Covid-19. The WhatsApp number is 011 071 9719.

Kenya Ministry of Health launches WhatsApp line 0110719719 for Coronavirus questions - CAS Rashid Aman

"This platform has an embedded simple self-diagnostic tool to provide information on Covid -19 according to the request. I urge Kenyans to seek information and to use this platform," the CAS stated.

Herbal Medicine

He noted that misinformation about the deadly virus could be affecting efforts to eradicate it in Kenya.

Dr Aman highlighted claims of cures and preventive medicines being peddled by traditionalists in the country.

"For instance if you look at the use of traditional medicines and herbs. We want to warn Kenyans that many of these products that are out there do not have any scientific evidence as to their effectiveness...and we know that there are those who may want to profiteer from these circumstances by purveying products claiming their effectiveness. We want to ask Kenyans not to fall for these scams," Dr Aman warned.

Also Read: Coronavirus cases hit 700 mark