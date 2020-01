A Kenya Mpya bus has been involved in a road accident along the Thika Superhighway.

Reports indicated the bus rammed into a lorry on Wednesday in Juja.

Residents of Juja helped evacuate passengers who were stuck in the bus before police arrived at the scene.

Photographs show the lorry was ferrying construction bricks before colliding with the bus.

Kenya mpya collides with a lorry

