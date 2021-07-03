Kenya orders 13M doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine as Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 6.5%

The country's positivity rate now stands at 6.5%.

Distribution by county: Nairobi 185, Uasin Gishu 43, Busia 38, Kiambu 30, Siaya 28, Kilifi 28, Nakuru 28, Kisumu 24, Migori 20, Kakamega 14, Nyamira 12, Kericho 12, Homa Bay 9, Kajiado 6, Laikipia 5, Vihiga 5, Kisii 4, Kwale 4, Taita Taveta 4, Nyandarua 4, Murang’a 4, Baringo 3, Kitui 3, Machakos 3, Meru 3, Turkana 3, Bomet 2, Bungoma 2, Kirinyaga, Mombasa, Narok, Nyeri and West Pokot each had one case.

A total of 1,053 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 6,612 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

One hundred and one patients are in the ICU, 33 of whom are on ventilatory support and 51 on supplemental oxygen and 17 patients are under observation.

A hundred and twenty-five patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 125 of them in general wards and 10 in High Dependency Units.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

On Friday, while speaking at Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that Kenya has already ordered 13 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine whose delivery is expected to begin in August.

The country will be receiving a donation of 1.6 million Pfizer doses to fully vaccinate 800,000 more Kenyans.

The country will also receive 500,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson single shot vaccine to vaccinate a further 500,000 Kenyans.

Deaths and Recoveries

A total of 276 patients have recovered from Covid-19, 115 from the Home Based & Isolation Care program while 125 are from various health facilities.

Total recoveries now stand at 126,956; 91,701 are from Home Based Care & Isolation program, while 35,255 are from health facilities.

Twenty patients have succumbed to the disease, being late deaths reported after conducting facility audit records on diverse dates in the months of June and July. The cumulative fatalities now stand at 3,671.

Curfew Imposed Due To Increase in Cases

The increase in cases last month, led to the government imposing a partial lockdown in 13 counties: Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Bungoma, Kericho, Bomet, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa-Bay and Migori.

Save for essential and emergency service providers, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe discouraged movement into and out of the areas covered by the counties, which the government declared a Covid-19 red zone.