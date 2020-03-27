Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Daniel Manduku, who is facing graft charges related to Inland Container Depot scandal, has resigned.

Manduku resigned in a letter addressed to Transport CS James Macharia and copied to the KPA board.

His leave will be effective June 2020 although he indicated he would immediately proceed on terminal leave.

"I do hereby tender my resignation, which I hope you will accept, effective 1st June 2020. I'm immediately proceeding on terminal leave until then," Manduku letter read in part.

The KPA MD ha been a man under siege over the past 15 months as the DCI has been investigating multibillion tender fraud at the state agency.

He was arrested in March after 15 months of investigations over a myriad corruption allegations spiced up with legal drama that had prevented his arrest.