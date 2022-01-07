RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kenya Power announces major blackout

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The blackout has affected parts of Nairobi, Rift Valley, Western and Nyanza.

Kenya Power CEO & MD Jared Othieno announces launch of Live Line Programme to curb power outages during maintenance
Kenya Power CEO & MD Jared Othieno announces launch of Live Line Programme to curb power outages during maintenance

Kenya Power has reported an interruption of power supply in many parts of the country on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Recommended articles

The company issued a statement saying that the outage as affected parts of Nairobi, Rift Valley, and Western and South Nyanza.

We would like to inform our customers that we are experiencing a power outage in parts of Nairobi , Rift Valley , Western Kenya and South Nyanza following a technical hitch that has affected two major lines supplying power to these areas,” read the statement in part.

Kenya Power employees at work
Kenya Power employees at work Pulse Live Kenya

A technical team has already been dispatched to identify the roott cause and restore power to the affected areas.

In December 2021, a high voltage line transmission line from Loiyangalani to the Suswa substation collapsed resulting in the cutting of 17% of Kenya’s total peak power demand.

The national electricity grid lost about a quarter of its supply from the Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) plant in Marsabit.

This forced Kenya Power to ration electricity in parts of the country until the transmission line was restored.

Kenya Power ventures into internet supply

In an attempt to cut losses, Kenya Power announced its plan to connect millions of customers in rural homes with high-speed internet.

Previously, KPLC has been leasing fibre-optic cables attached to its transmission lines to Internet service providers. Due to an increase in demand for internet, the electricity distributor is confident of rivaling all other internet providers.

“In the medium to long-term, the company is exploring the lit fibre business to increase the penetration of internet connectivity, particularly in the rural areas,” said Kenya Power in its latest annual report.

Kenya Power is at an advantage as compared to already existing Internet Service Providers (ISPs) due to its recent expansion of electricity penetration across the country which saw them connect to millions of potential customers in rural areas.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kidnapped Zimbabwean boy found in Kenya, set to be repatriated

Kidnapped Zimbabwean boy found in Kenya, set to be repatriated

Kenya Power announces major blackout

Kenya Power announces major blackout

Sabina Chege gives Jubilee demands, threatens to defect

Sabina Chege gives Jubilee demands, threatens to defect

Uhuru inspects Sh40B Kipevu Oil Terminal [Photos]

Uhuru inspects Sh40B Kipevu Oil Terminal [Photos]

MP Mohamed Ali speaks after photoshopped images went viral

MP Mohamed Ali speaks after photoshopped images went viral

US issues travel advisory against Kenya, amid al Shabab attacks

US issues travel advisory against Kenya, amid al Shabab attacks

Kenyan housewife wins $1M (Sh113M) in Dubai

Kenyan housewife wins $1M (Sh113M) in Dubai

Kenya signs 6 trade agreements with China

Kenya signs 6 trade agreements with China

All you need to know about the new 'IHU' COVID-19 variant

All you need to know about the new 'IHU' COVID-19 variant

Trending

KFC introduces Ugali after running out of potatoes

A KFC restaurant in Kenya

Why I ignored President Uhuru's call - CS Macharia

President Uhuru Kenyatta making a call

Dr Alfred Mutua on the spot after post about Kalonzo Musyoka's wife Pauline

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Wife Pauline Musyoka

KFC bows to Kenyans' demands

KFC bows to Kenyans demands