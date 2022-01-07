Kenya Power announces major blackout

The company issued a statement saying that the outage as affected parts of Nairobi, Rift Valley, and Western and South Nyanza.

“We would like to inform our customers that we are experiencing a power outage in parts of Nairobi , Rift Valley , Western Kenya and South Nyanza following a technical hitch that has affected two major lines supplying power to these areas,” read the statement in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

A technical team has already been dispatched to identify the roott cause and restore power to the affected areas.

In December 2021, a high voltage line transmission line from Loiyangalani to the Suswa substation collapsed resulting in the cutting of 17% of Kenya’s total peak power demand.

The national electricity grid lost about a quarter of its supply from the Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) plant in Marsabit.

This forced Kenya Power to ration electricity in parts of the country until the transmission line was restored.

Kenya Power ventures into internet supply

In an attempt to cut losses, Kenya Power announced its plan to connect millions of customers in rural homes with high-speed internet.

Previously, KPLC has been leasing fibre-optic cables attached to its transmission lines to Internet service providers. Due to an increase in demand for internet, the electricity distributor is confident of rivaling all other internet providers.

“In the medium to long-term, the company is exploring the lit fibre business to increase the penetration of internet connectivity, particularly in the rural areas,” said Kenya Power in its latest annual report.