Kenya Power announces countrywide delay in tokens, bill payments

Kenya Power has announced that the company is experiencing a technical hitch that has resulted in the delay in the generation of electricity tokens and payment of bills.

Through an alert issued on its official social media channels, Kenya Power explained that a team was already working on resolving the issue.

"We would like to inform our customers that we are experiencing a technical hitch which is affecting the prepaid token generation and postpaid bill payment.

"Our team has identified the issue and restoration of normal services are currently in progress so that customers can access the affected platforms soon. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," read part of the statement.

According to the most recent data from Kenya Power, over 3.5 million Kenyans use prepaid electricity meters.

Kenya Power lowers electricity cost

In January 2022, the Ministry of Energy on Friday announced a 15 percent reduction in power costs in Kenya, handing relief to families and industries burdened by high cost of living.

"The tariff reduction is a fulfillment of a commitment made by President Uhuru Kenyatta to the nation, that the first tranche of reduction, 15 percent, will be reflected in the bills covering the end of the year in 2021," said the ministry.

The ministry observed that the reduction would boost livelihoods and economic growth by reducing the cost of living, putting more money in Kenyans' pockets and reducing the cost of doing business.

The ministry said it would work to ensure another 15 per cent reduction is effected in the first quarter of the year, bringing the total cut to 30 per cent.

File image of Electricity House rooftop with the Kenya Power logo

The 30 per cent cut will see consumer costs drop from an average of Sh24 per kilowatt-hour to Sh15.

The implementation of the reduction of energy cost by 30 per cent was ordered by President Kenyatta in a directive in October 2020.

The Ministry of Energy was directed to fast track the implementation of the recommendations of the Presidential Taskforce on Power Purchase Agreements.

“I urge the power producers to demonstrate goodwill as we seek to make our energy sector a greater catalyst of our national development,” he announced.