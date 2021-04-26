Why Kenya Power electricity tokens will take longer to reach you today

A statement issued on Monday April 26, 2021 has advised the customers to be patient as a technical hitch on Sunday is responsible for the inconvenience.

"We have managed to address the IT hitch affecting the prepaid system that occurred yesterday [Sunday] evening. However, vending of tokens remains slow due to a high number of customer transactions," the statement read in part.

The electricity distributor further notified customers that its customer service line 97771 had also been affected by the outage and was yet to be restored to full operations.