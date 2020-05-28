Kenya Power announced a blackout that will affect 18 counties in the country on Thursday.

In a release seen by Pulselive.co.ke, Kenya Power named Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Makueni, Nakuru, Nandi and Elegeyo Marakwet.

Other counties include; Vihiga, Nyamira, Migori, Embu, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Meru, Mombasa, Kwale, Lamu and Tana River.

In Nairobi County areas such as Runda Evergreen, Kasarani, Kise, Pipeline and Mukuru Kwa Ruben will experience a power outage for 8 hours.

Affected areas

Each County named will have power outbreak from 9am-5pm in what Kenya Power termed as ongoing scheduled maintenance.

In Kiambu County, areas that will be affected include; Kiwhota, Sewage, Green Valley, Chura, Kabete, Karura and Wangige

Residents in Machakos County living in areas such as Kathiani, Mitaboni, Tala, Kangundo and Misyani will not have power.

Shanzu, Bamburi and Whitesands Beach Resort in Mombasa will be some of the areas without power while Msambweni and Shimoni in Kwale will also experience the blackout.