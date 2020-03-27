The Kenya Railways has announced changes in its Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) schedule following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s curfew order that is set to begin on Friday, in efforts to stop further spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, Kenya Railways said that they have suspended the Madaraka Express passenger service express train between Nairobi and Mombasa.

The new changes will also affect the Nairobi commuter train whose last train will leave the city station at 5.20PM as opposed to the usual 8PM.

“We make reference to the Presidential Directive on prevention of Coronavirus in Kenya made on 25th March 2020. Starting Friday 27th March 2020, the Government has imposed a daily curfew from 7pm to 5am within the territory of the republic of Kenya except for critical service providers. In order to comply with the directive and to ensure that our customers arrive at their destinations within the timelines, Kenya Railways has temporarily suspended the Madaraka Express (ME) Passengers Service express train between Nairobi and Mombasa; the Nairobi-Suswa service; and the Nairobi Terminus-Ngong Commuter Service. We have also revised the ME Passenger Service Inter-county train and the Nairobi Commuter rail schedules,” said the statement.

Kenya Railways announces changes in SGR following COVID-19 curfew

Kenya Railways further confirmed that Inter-county trains will continue to operate between Nairobi and Mombasa, departing at 10.30AM and arriving at 3.46PM with stops in all stations in between.

Also Read: Uhuru imposes mandatory Coronavirus curfew starting this Friday