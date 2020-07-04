Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has today, confirmed the highest number of Coronavirus infections after 389 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. All, except 3 of the positive cases are Kenyans.

“Today, we have registered the highest number of positive cases, with 389 people testing positive from 4,829 samples tested in the last 24 hours” said Kagwe.

In statement to news rooms, Kagwe said that the positive cases were as a result of testing 4829 samples. So far Kenya has tested a total of 185, 035 samples.

The new positive cases are spread as follows; Nairobi (248), Kajiado (36), Kiambu (27), Mombasa (23), Busia (17), Machakoa (10), Migori (9), Kitui (6), Makueni (3), Uasin Gishu (3), Nakuru (2), Kilifi (2), Garissa (1), Muranga (1), and Narok (1) case.

At the same time 88 patients have been declared Coronavirus free, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2236.

However, Kenya has lost five more patients, bringing the Covid-19 fatalities to 159.