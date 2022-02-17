RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Man arrested with Sh227 million at JKIA

Cyprian Kimutai

The documents produced were different from those produced on entry into the country

A man identified as Paul Kemboi, who was travelling from Burundi, has been arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with Sh227 million on Thursday February 17.

Kemboi had the money in foreign currency ($2 million) was intercepted by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials when he arrived in the country from Bujumbura, Burundi's capital.

He was arrested on suspicion of being part of a money-laundering scheme after failing to declare the cash as required by law.

“The money has been held and the matter is under investigation,’’ KRA commissioner for Custom and Border Control Lilian Nyawanda said in a statement.

According to Nyawanda, Kemboi made a declaration of the currency indicating the origin as Banque de Credit de Bujumbura (BCB) to a recipient Brinks Global Services, Kenya.

Kenya customs, currency and airport tax regulations state that residents may import up to Sh500,000 to cover expenses upon re-entry into Kenya. Foreign currencies on the other hand exceeding USD 10,000 (Sh1.1 million) must be declared.

After clearance by Customs Unit at the airport, the traveller later presented the same money at the Swissport Cargo shed with different export documents for shipment to Global Services, United Kingdom.

“The documents produced to support the export request were different from those produced on entry into the country,” KRA further stated.

KRA has since requested Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) to assist in investigating the matter as a possible money-laundering attempt after noting the inconsistencies in information provided by the passenger.

Cyprian Kimutai

