Kenya has signed six MoUs with China following a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Kenya signs 6 trade agreements with China
The meeting was held in Mombasa where the Chinese Foreign Minister is expected to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta.
According to reports reaching the news desk, the agreements, among them trade and agriculture, will see the country export avocados and fish to the Asian nation.
In the meeting chaired by Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo on Thursday, January 6, China also pledged to provide 10 million vaccines to Kenya in a bid to boost Covid-19 vaccination.
“The meeting underscores the importance Kenya attaches to Kenya-China relations based on historic ties that continue to blossom buttressed by strong commercial ties growing from strength to strength and solidified under the Strategic Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership.
“Under the Framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Kenya and China cooperation has expanded to spheres including socio-economic, cultural and diplomatic exchanges,” read a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The two are also expected to tour the Kipevu Oil Terminal which is about 94% completed.
The new oil terminal, which is being built by China Communication Construction Company and sponsored by Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), can accommodate up to four boats at once, as opposed to the old one, which can only take one at a time.
