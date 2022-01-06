Kenya signs 6 trade agreements with China

According to reports reaching the news desk, the agreements, among them trade and agriculture, will see the country export avocados and fish to the Asian nation.

In the meeting chaired by Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo on Thursday, January 6, China also pledged to provide 10 million vaccines to Kenya in a bid to boost Covid-19 vaccination.

Pulse Live Kenya

“The meeting underscores the importance Kenya attaches to Kenya-China relations based on historic ties that continue to blossom buttressed by strong commercial ties growing from strength to strength and solidified under the Strategic Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership.

“Under the Framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Kenya and China cooperation has expanded to spheres including socio-economic, cultural and diplomatic exchanges,” read a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was held in Mombasa where the Chinese Foreign Minister is expected to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The two are also expected to tour the Kipevu Oil Terminal which is about 94% completed.