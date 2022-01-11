Kenya suspends flights from United Arab Emirates

This comes after a move by Dubai to ban all passenger flights from Kenya over alleged fake Covid tests.

The ban took effect Monday midnight, according to Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) Director-General Gilbert Kibe.

The restriction, however, does not apply to cargo flights from the UAE to Kenya, which are generally operated by Kenya Airways and Emirates Airlines.

"Inbound and transit passenger flights from UAE are suspended for a period of seven days. We are doing this to reciprocate a ban on Kenyan passenger flights to UAE," said Kibe.

The embargo comes only a few days after the UAE extended a flying ban to Kenya after discovering that passengers from Nairobi were testing positive for Covid-19 after arriving in the Middle Eastern country, despite having negative test results.