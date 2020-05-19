The diplomatic relations between Kenya and Tanzania have escalated after President John Magufuli's team hit back against President Uhuru Kenyatta's decision to close the Tanzanian border.

On Monday evening, Magufuli through Tanga Regional Commissioner Martine Shigella, completely shut down the Horo Horo border which borders Lunga Lunga in Kwale county.

Shigella's response was an escalation of President Kenyatta who had banned all movement through the Kenya-Tanzania border except for truck and cargo drivers.

The Tanzanian government not only banned all truck and cargo movement across the border, but also made rather unsavory comments about a friendly country.

"Starting now, we have banned the Horo Horo border for all drivers coming in from Kenya. We will not allow our drivers to be mistreated and announcements be made that Tanzanians have tested positive for corona."

"Since Friday we have recorded 19 Covid-19 positive cases, all Kenyans. Let them stay there with their corona, we cannot continue allowing sick people from Kenya to bring us Covid-19 by taking advantage of our freedom. The border will remain open for all truck drivers who are travelling to Uganda, Rwanda, Congo, and Zambia,” Shigella stated.

The Tanzanian government was particularly angered by the Ministry of Health's announcement that 53 truck drivers had been turned back to Tanzanian after they tested positive for Covid19.

The country has not been reporting any Covid19 data since April 28, under the orders of President Magufuli.

