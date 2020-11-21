The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union has announced the passing on of Dr Nira Patel from complications relate to the Covid-19 disease.

According to a statement from the Union, Dr Patel was a dental surgeon specialized in orthodontics.

Reports indicate that Dr Patel only tested positive for the virus two days ago.

She becomes the 12th healthcare worker and specialist doctor in Kenya to succumb to the novel virus.

Prof. Anthony Were

Earlier on Saturday, KMPDU had announced the passing on of Prof. Anthony Were who until his demise was the head of the Renal Unit at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Prof. Were is said to have battled with the disease for 10 days at the ICU.

"14 days ago you asked us to pray for you, as you got re-admitted to ICU due to COVID-19 complications. We wake up to the heartbreaking and devastating news of your demise. A teacher, mentor and leader in nephrology. Your ultimate reward lies with the Almighty," KMPDU CEO Chibanzi Mwachonda eulogized.