A doctor at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital is facing termination after refusing to treat patients without an N95 mask.

The doctor, who has been accused of gross misconduct, was given 72 hours to respond to a 'show cause' letter written by the Hospital's CEO Dr Enock Ondari.

In his letter, Dr Ondari cited that the doctor had been provided with a surgical mask, soap, water and asked by his supervisor to attend to patients, which he refused.

"You cited lack of N95 masks despite being given the normal surgical masks, water and soap," the CEO's letter read in part while accusing the doctor of professional negligence and insubordination.

The doctor is currently in suspension before the facility makes a final decision on the course of action.

The N95 mask is part of the protective gear worn by medics who are treating the novel Covid-19 disease that has affected the world.

Doctors in uproar

Vocal activist and GP Dr Stella Bosire is among those who have spoken against the incident defending the doctor.

"When these people are not protected what are we doing? We are exposing them to the public: they have families they go to, they have a community!" she stated.

A nurse in Georgia, United States has gone viral on social media after posting a video where she announced that she had quit her job after being asked to work on a floor with suspected Coronavirus patients.

"My manager sent me to a floor that is being tested for corona. She knows my health history. She knows all of this. I quit. I care about the patients and all but my family and my life, they matter. They come first. She knows my health history. I told her that my kids don’t have anybody to go to. I can’t send my kids away like everybody else. I’m done. I’m leaving," the nurse stated in protest.