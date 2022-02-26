RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kenyan embassy in Zimbabwe lauded for cleaning dumpsite

Cyprian Kimutai

The clean-up was in honour of the late Wangari Maathai

The Kenyan Embassy in Zimbabwe has been praised by Zimbabweans for removing waste at the Mbare Market Dumpsite as a way of celebrating Wangari Maathai Day.

The clean-up exercise which took place yesterday, February 25 was running under the theme "Supporting Clean Environments for Business Progress."

“The embassy had dedicated the celebration by focusing on environmental and climatic change issues being part of Kenya’s foreign policy focus.

Climate change and the management of our environment occupy a critical space not only in global debates, but remain fundamentally of critical concern even at our global level,” Kenyan ambassador Stella Munyi said.

Ambassadors and country representatives from Canada, Japan, Namibia, Malawi, South Sudan, Malaysia, Ghana, Sudan, South Africa, Nigeria were present.

Ghanaian ambassador Alexander Grant Ntrakwa said: “Ghana and Zimbabwe have a sentimental relationship that goes beyond diplomatic ties and anything that concerns Zimbabwe concerns Ghana.

Scenes like this are reminiscent of some of the things that we experience in Ghana plus it is our corporate social responsibility in Zimbabwe.”

Japan’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Tanaka Satoshi said: “The environment is very important and having previously worked for an environmental ministry, I am happy to be associated with a clean-up exercise that will leave our surroundings clean.”

Wangari Maathai day

In January 2012, the African Union adopted a decision calling for the joint celebrations of the African Environment Day and Wangari Maathai Day every year on March 3.

The celebration of the Wangari Maathai Day is in recognition of the work and life of the late Prof. Wangari Maathai who dedicated her life to promoting environmental conservation and sustainable development in Africa.

The late Wangari Maathai Freedom corner at Uhuru Park. (FILE)
The late Wangari Maathai Freedom corner at Uhuru Park. (FILE) Pulse Live Kenya

The 2004 Nobel Prize winner has been celebrated all over the world for contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace. Wangari founded the Green Belt Movement which rallies Kenyans more so women and girls to combat deforestation.

She was honored by Time magazine in 2005 as one of 100 most influential people in the world. And Forbes listed her as one of 100 most powerful women in the world. In April 2006, France bestowed its highest honor on her: the Legion d’Honneur.

Cyprian Kimutai

