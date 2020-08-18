Kenyan football star Evans Obutu has passed on moments after undergoing surgery.

The athlete who played for National Super League (NSL) giants Shabana FC died on Monday night following a serious injury he sustained while playing a village match at Nyamira on August 14.

Team Manager Elijah Sani urged for calm form the rest of his squad, as they recover from the loss of a key defender.

Obutu sustained injuries on Friday during a friendly match between non-league sides Town Warriors and Patarion at Gesure Primary School grounds in Nyamira County.

Shabana FC mourns death of key player

Injuries

The match was abandoned in the 40th min after the player collided with the opponent’s goalkeeper and sustained a serious stomach injury.

He was rushed to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) but he was not attended to since doctors are on strike.

The deceased was then referred to Nyangena hospital, a private health facility the same day where he was treated and discharged.

His condition worsened on Sunday and he was rushed to Nyangena where he was booked for an operation according to his brother Jasper Marube. He passed on, Monday night immediately after the operation.