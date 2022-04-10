Kenyan detained in US prison for 15 years to jet back in the country

Malik’s lawyer Mark Maher who has been in Kenya says talks for his return are maturing and he has been in the country to ensure all that is required for the arrival of Abdul is set.

Malik was arrested by Kenyan authorities in February 2007 in connection with terrorism activities before he was handed over to US authorities where he was being held as "a law-of-war detainee,"

According to Maher, Abdul has been in prison for at least a decade and a half minus being charged with any crime. He, however, says his client is focused on the future and is looking forward to celebrate his freedom.

“Malik is a Kenyan citizen who has been detained for 15 years without ever being charged with a crime. Despite spending so long in one of the most notorious prisons, my client is focused on the future and he is excited to see his family once again, and to spend his life as a family man focused on positivity and charity. I am looking forward to the day when we can celebrate his freedom,” Maher told a local media house.

Malik in previous submissions to the Periodic Review Board a US agency which is made up of senior officials from the US Departments of Defence, Homeland Security, Justice, and State and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said he had learnt honey farming and harvesting which he was ready to embark on once released adding that his family was ready to help him get back with society.

“My family is still ready and willing to receive and support me upon release in my transition back to society,” he told the board in 2017.

Malik's mother Mwanajuma Rajab, expressed her joy on the news of her son finally being released after 15 years saying she could not wait to see her. She is however concerned of his sons safety once he gets back saying that the government should assure them of his sons safety once he gets back.

The establishment of Guantanamo Bay prison

The Guantanamo Bay detention centre is said to be among the roughest prisons in the world believed to detain and torture detainees without trial.

The prison was established under former US President George W. Bush administration in 2002 after the September 11 terror attacks and was aimed at detaining terror suspects.

Human Rights group Amnesty International has however called for the closure of the camp saying its operations continue to undermine the US government's credibility on human rights.