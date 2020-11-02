Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru has surrendered to police at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Netherlands.

An arrest against Mr Gicheru and one Philip Kipkoech Bett was issued on March 10, 2015 and the two have remained at large since then.

The lawyer is charged with offences against the administration of justice.

"Offences consisting in corruptly influencing witnessed regarding cases from the situation in Kenya," a brief by the ICC read.

His co-accused, alias Kipseng'erya, has been listed as still at large which has prevented the ICC from kicking off the pre-trial proceedings because the court does not try individuals in their absence.