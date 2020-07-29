A Kenyan who is on the United States of America's wanted list has been arrested at the Mombasa Airport.

Reports indicated that Mansur Surur, alias Mansour, arrested at Mombasa Airport after landing from Yemen.

He is wanted in the USA over links to illegal rhino horn and elephant ivory trade.

Surur is wanted by several agencies for his involvement in trafficking of drugs.

He is also wanted for participating in the illegal trade of rhino horns and elephant ivory, both protected wildlife species, valued at more than Ksh700,000,000.

Police report

"Today morning at 01.00 hrs... holder of Passport number A2283881 and Kenyan ID card no.0069184 who had been flagged as wanted in the US for ivory related offences was arrested at the arrival terminals at Moi International Airport," a police report on his arrest read.

Police stated that Surur was handed over to Interpol Nairobi for further action.

According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Mr Surur and Abdi Hussein Ahmed, aka “Abu Khadi,” are fugitives.