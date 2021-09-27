Kenyan motorists saved from another fuel hike

The courts have saved Kenyans from another fuel hike following a plan by the Kenya Revenue Authority to adjust excise duty rates for petroleum products.
Kenyans were headed for another increase in fuel prices effective October 1, 2021
Justice James Makau on Monday, September 27 issued orders temporarily suspending the implementation of the new tax tariffs.
KRA had increased excise duty on the products by 4.97 per cent in line with average annual inflation, which was to take effect on October 1.
The petition had been filed by two young men who said that motorists in the country were already paying too much at the pump.
"I find the application meets the threshold for interim orders. The petitioners have established they have a prima facie case with a likelihood of success," Justice Makau said.
The two young men, Isaiah Odando and Wilson Yata, are officials from a community organisation based in Korogosho slums named Ufanisi Centre.
They argued that Kenyans were not consulted before the decision to increase the excise duty was forwarded to Treasury CS Ukur Yatani for approval.
“The same was devoid of proper public participation at a time when Kenyans are reeling from the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic thereby compromising the people's entitlement to social justice,”
