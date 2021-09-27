Kenyan motorists saved from another fuel hike

Justice James Makau on Monday, September 27 issued orders temporarily suspending the implementation of the new tax tariffs.

KRA had increased excise duty on the products by 4.97 per cent in line with average annual inflation, which was to take effect on October 1.

The petition had been filed by two young men who said that motorists in the country were already paying too much at the pump.

"I find the application meets the threshold for interim orders. The petitioners have established they have a prima facie case with a likelihood of success," Justice Makau said.

The two young men, Isaiah Odando and Wilson Yata, are officials from a community organisation based in Korogosho slums named Ufanisi Centre.

They argued that Kenyans were not consulted before the decision to increase the excise duty was forwarded to Treasury CS Ukur Yatani for approval.