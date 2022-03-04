RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kenyan student to lose Sh109M sent by Belgian billionaire boyfriend

Denis Mwangi

ARA has revealed findings into the investigation on the source of the Sh109 million

Felesta Nyamathira Njoroge and her boyfriend Marc De Mesel
Felesta Nyamathira Njoroge and her boyfriend Marc De Mesel

The Assets Recovery Agency has concluded investigations into Felesta Nyamathira Njoroge who received Sh109 million from Belgian billionaire Marc de Mesel in 2021.

In a fresh petition to the High Court in Nairobi, the ARA has asked the courts to order the student to forfeit the Sh104 million held at Co-operative Bank and Sh5 million held at Stanbic Bank.

ARA’s lawyer Stephen Githinji informed the court that after conducting investigations, they discovered that the 21-year-old Nairobi Technical Training Institute student was involved in an elaborate international money-laundering scheme.

Belgian billionaire Marc De Mesel
Belgian billionaire Marc De Mesel Pulse Live Kenya

We have discovered that she is part of a syndicate involving complex money laundering schemes with individuals from various countries including Belgium from where she received the money on the pretext that it was a gift from her boyfriend.

There are reasonable grounds and evidence demonstrating that the funds are direct and indirect benefits of proceeds of crime obtained from an international money laundering scheme and are liable for forfeiture to the government,” argued the lawyer.

According to the agency's investigator, Fredrick Musyoki, the student opened the dollar account at Co-operative Bank on August 2, 2021, with no balance, but within four days, the account was credited with $914,967 (Sh104,205,591) in four transactions.

Our investigations established that she opened the accounts for the sole purpose of receiving the said funds which she declared the source to be from her boyfriend for her to invest in land projects and travelling,” Musyoki disclosed.

The investigator added that when they called Njoroge for interrogation about her source of cash, she fled to Tanzania on October 2, 2021.

Musyoki went on to say that De Mesel, who was in Kenya at the time, also fled to Tanzania.

According to the investigator, the Belgian billionaire transferred a total of Sh650 million to five separate persons between February 2020 and August 2021 without declaring the source of the cash.

Belgian billionaire Marc de Mesel
Belgian billionaire Marc de Mesel Pulse Live Kenya

The government also froze another batch of money linked to Felesta's boyfriend, bringing the total amount of cash held to Sh210 million.

According to a report by Business Daily on Wednesday, December 15, Sh71.2 million and Sh37 million was discovered in two separate accounts at Equity Bank.

The two accounts, with a sum of Sh108 million, are under the name of Tebby Wambui Kago but the source of the funds was traced back to Marc De Mesel.

The High Court also ordered the freezing of Sh49 million sent to another Kenyan woman Jane Wambui Kago.

According to a report by the NMG publication, Marc De Mesel had sent the money to Jane Wambui Kago, a sister to his baby mama Tebby Wambui Kago.

The money was found in two accounts, one containing Sh3.1 million and the other Sh45.6 million.

Wangui, a salonist explained that the Sh49 million was a gift to expand her salon and clothes business in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

She told the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) that she created the Euro account in July 2021 in order to receive the payments from De Mesel.

