Kenyan succumbs to coronavirus in Saudi Arabia

A Kenyan is reported to have succumbed to the novel coronavirus is Saudi Arabia.

Kenyan ambassador to Saudi Arabia Peter Ogego stated that the victim had an underlying medical condition prior to the pandemic.

A tweet posted by Mohamed Weliye, a Kenyan and an Advisor to Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) confirmed the demise of the Kenyan national.

“Ambassador Ogego has informed us this afternoon we lost one Kenyan, with an underlying medical condition to Covid-19.

"Notably, this is the first such case for Kenyans in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Weliye stated.

Calls by Ambassador Ogego

The Kenyan envoy to Saudi Arabia had earlier asked Kenyans to comply with the measures put in place by authorities to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Ambassador Ogego also informed Kenyans that the Embassy would temporarily suspend its normal operations and consular services until further notice.

This latest fatality increases the number of Kenyans who have succumbed to Covid-19 abroad to 10.